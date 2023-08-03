Mansfield's new volunteer police cadets sworn in and ready to serve their communities
Presented with certificates, and dressed in full uniform the recruits now officially represent Nottinghamshire Police and will begin volunteering in local communities alongside police officers.
The cadets will be based across four areas, Mansfield, Bestwood, Force Headquarters (Sherwood Lodge), and Lyrico Steede Bulwell cadet centre.
Young people from all backgrounds are encouraged to join, including those who may be vulnerable to the influence of crime.
Do you fancy becoming a police cadet, learning new skills, and volunteering alongside police officers?
The only requirement is for the young people to be aged between 11 and 18-years-old.
To find out more about the Police Cadets scheme and how to sign up, visit: https://crowd.in/D7DH3Q
Anyone who needs help with a project, fundraising, or a community initiative in Nottinghamshire should contact the Citizens in Policing team by emailing [email protected].