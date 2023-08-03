News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Mansfield's new volunteer police cadets sworn in and ready to serve their communities

Nottinghamshire new volunteer police cadets have now all been sworn in and they are ready to serve their communities.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read

Presented with certificates, and dressed in full uniform the recruits now officially represent Nottinghamshire Police and will begin volunteering in local communities alongside police officers.

The cadets will be based across four areas, Mansfield, Bestwood, Force Headquarters (Sherwood Lodge), and Lyrico Steede Bulwell cadet centre.

Read More
Mansfield residents can use app to report nuisance noise problems
The new recruits were presented with certificates, and dressed in full uniformThe new recruits were presented with certificates, and dressed in full uniform
The new recruits were presented with certificates, and dressed in full uniform
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Young people from all backgrounds are encouraged to join, including those who may be vulnerable to the influence of crime.

Do you fancy becoming a police cadet, learning new skills, and volunteering alongside police officers?

The only requirement is for the young people to be aged between 11 and 18-years-old.

To find out more about the Police Cadets scheme and how to sign up, visit: https://crowd.in/D7DH3Q

Anyone who needs help with a project, fundraising, or a community initiative in Nottinghamshire should contact the Citizens in Policing team by emailing [email protected].