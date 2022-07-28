Southwell Minister teams up with Plant Hunters’ Fairs to run popular summer plant fair

Martin Blow, organiser, said: “Our plant fairs at this fabulous venue have been a brilliant success and we are really pleased to be asked to return and help with their fund-raising activities.

“There will be a brilliant line-up of independent nurseries from across the country attending, each with their own unique range of lovingly grown plants.

"They will be setting out their stalls around the Palace Garden turning it into a blaze of colour all frame by the ruined gables of the palace.

Summer plant fair returning to the Palace Garden at Southwell Minster

"It will be just the right time to pick up some late flowering plants to give your garden a boost and if you need any help selecting the right plants for your garden the nursery folk are always happy to share their knowledge and experience.

"So, whether it’s alpines, trees, shrubs, bee-friendly perennials, plants for shade, wildflowers, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to fill those gaps and create a blooming brilliant garden."

The plant fair takes place on Sunday, August 7, and the gates open at 11am and the fair closes at 4pm.

Entry is a £2 donation which is in aid of conservation projects at the Minster.

Plant Hunters’ Fairs now has the country’s largest line-up of plant fairs with 30 events between March and September spanning nine counties.