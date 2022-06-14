Thomas Liddle and Callum Alton are joining Purpose Media as a videographer and digital account manager.

Thomas, who lives in Mansfield Woodhouse, has a first class honours degree in film production having previously been a freelancer, working with various production companies nationwide. His experience includes on-site filming, video editing, and project development from pre-production all the way through to post-production.

Thomas, who enjoys writing and producing music in his spare time, said: “I am looking forward to working with other members of the video team.

"Being a freelancer has allowed me to experience a variety of different work cultures but I’ve never been able to fully develop as part of a constant wider team.

"By joining Purpose Media I will be truly allowed to immerse myself into a consistent collaborative environment where I can really feel like part of the team.”

Meanwhile, Callum, who holds several marketing and Google accredited certifications joins as Digital Account Manager having previously worked at another local marketing agency and an apprenticeship provider. He was also a EEF Young Photographer Finalist in 2017.

Callum said: “I chose to join Purpose Media as they’re incredibly well established within the industry and the local area.