Richard Mills officially took on the role of chief financial officer on Friday, June 10, after becoming interim chief financial officer in October 2021, after Paul Robinson became the Trust’s chief executive.

Richard has more than 15 years’ experience in NHS finance and, among his other portfolios, will be responsible for overseeing the financial sustainability of the Trust and will take an active role in system-wide partnership working as we move into the new era of statutory integrated care systems.

And Robert Simcox is now the Trust’s director of people and will lead the Trust’s people directorate, which leads on supporting the Trust’s workforce to be the best they can, as well as leading system-wide collaboration around the people agenda.

Robert will also help continue to oversee the work that has helped Sherwood Forest Hospitals to be named as the best acute hospital to work for across the East and West Midlands for the past four years in the national NHS staff survey.

Paul Robinson, chief executive at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “I am delighted to welcome both Richard and Robert into their new roles, following a hugely competitive recruitment process over recent weeks.

“Their appointments recognise the exceptional work they have done to ensure that our hardworking staff and volunteers here at Sherwood Forest Hospitals are properly supported to provide the best possible care to the patients and communities we serve.”