Somercotes building supplies company celebrates most successful year on record

And Adrian Buttress, managing director of PermaGroup, which is based in Somercotes, is confident the key to the company’s success has been its pro-active, transparent approach at a time when the sector is still recovering.

He said: “Our strategy has been three-pronged: rewarding regular customers for their loyalty, thinking ahead to secure bulk amounts of stock at pre-increase prices and maintaining good trading relationships with key suppliers.

"We’ve even helped supply fellow building product companies on the occasions they’ve been unable to fulfil orders, and have spent a lot of time securing stock for the first half of 2022 as we anticipate the shortages to continue. It’s been a test but we’ve enjoyed facing the challenge head on.

Adrian Buttress, managing director at PermaGroup

Committed to helping tackle the industry skills gap, PermaRoof’s Commercial team recently launched a brand-new PermaRoof registered installer card scheme to help upskill aspiring professionals across the country.

Sunny Lotay, national commercial manager for PermaRoof Commercial, said: “With a reduced workforce across the country due to the ongoing skills gap, it’s never been more important to equip those already in the industry with all-important sector skills, providing projects across the country with a reliable and effective workforce when they need it most."

The team also celebrated awards success after clinching the ‘Disruptor Award’ at the East Midlands Business Master Awards, where it was commended for its forward-thinking approach and the investments it makes into product development and customer initiatives.

Sunny Lotay, national commercial manager at PermaRoof Commercial

Adrian added: “We have set out some really ambitious plans for the growth and stability of PermaGroup over the next three years and already have a number of exciting projects lined up for 2022, marking a healthy start as we set another bold target – to achieve our third consecutive record-breaking year.”

