New £6.5 million fund to help small businesses in Nottinghamshire meet low carbon targets
Businesses in Nottinghamshire developing low carbon projects can apply for a share of £6.5 million low carbon growth fund from D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership.
Successful projects must be able to clearly demonstrate current or future carbon reductions through carbon sequestration.
Projects awarded funding will be encouraged to support local supply chains, helping to create new jobs and must be able to start delivery in the 2022/23 financial year.
Funding will be capped at £1.5 million of D2N2 funding per project.
Elizabeth Fagan CBE, chair of the D2N2 LEP, said: “The launch of our Low Carbon Growth Fund signals our region’s ongoing commitment to reduce carbon emissions and support the growth of our green economy.
Businesses interested in applying should visit www.d2n2lep.org/low-carbon-growth-fund.
