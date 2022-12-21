The annual event took place in Birmingham where leading commercial vehicle businesses came together to celebrate their successes.

The apprentice of the year award recognises apprentices’ hard work and dedication in the business and celebrates their significant contributions in and out of the workplace.

Harry was nominated for going above and beyond his duties in the workshop and has become a shining brand ambassador by assisting with social media campaigns.

Harry with his trophy and a miniature Renault Truck at the Somercotes depot.

Harry said: “Being apprentice of the year is such a great award. To even be nominated is amazing. It really gives me the incentive to work even harder and achieve the most I possibly can in my career.”

Richard Bradbury, Harry’s Dealer Point manager, said: “This award reflects Harry’s hard work every day. He is an asset to the workshop and business and always goes the extra mile.

“He is determined to exceed and better himself and always wants to help those around him.

“I am proud to have him on my team and look forward to seeing his career develop.”

In addition to the hard work at the depot, Harry has been a vital player in the drive to invite future apprentices into the business and industry.

Paul Pearson, RHCV commercial director of RHCV, said: “After the dedication at local apprentice fairs and assisting with social media campaigns, no-one is more deserving of this award than Harry.

“He really is a true ambassador of RHCV. Thanks to his enthusiasm, hard work and determination we really have seen an increased interest in apprenticeships for HGV Technicians,”

Nigel Baxter, RHCV managing director, said: “Harry is a shining example – he demonstrates the attitude and commitment we value so much.

“I hope this accolade gives him the determination to achieve the most from his apprenticeship and continue what I hope will be a fantastic career with RHCV.”

RHCV is a leading commercial vehicle dealer throughout the East Midlands.

As well as selling, servicing and repairing Renault Trucks, Isuzu Trucks and Brian James Trailers, it prides itself on providing quality apprenticeships for HGV technicians, parts advisors, and customer service reception advisors.

