The incident took place on November 26, at 11.55pm, when the victim, a man in his 30s, was attacked on Whaley Road, Nether Langwith.

He had his phone, wallet and shoes stolen, and was taken to hospital – where he was found to have suffered a broken arm and injuries to his body and head.

Anybody with information that might help officers with their enquiries is urged to come forward.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*693667:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101