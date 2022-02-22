Nottinghamshire's social care services 'hard-working and dedicated staff' praised by Mansfield MP

Mr Bradley also thanked the Government for ‘finally taking the issue of social care reform seriously and coming forward with plans, which are long overdue’.

He then highlighted the importance of social care, which he said is ‘absolutely key to the success of our wider health services’.

Mr Bradley said: “I’ve long argued that we can’t accept spending to increase each year without seeing a tangible change.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley in Westminster

"The best and most cost-effective way to tackle these issues and improve our wider health service provision is by focusing on primary care, community-based service and social care.

“I also want to change the narrative on the public debate surrounding social care. It tends to focus on elderly people, which is clearly an important aspect to us all, but half of the provision of social care is actually for disabled, working-age adults with increasingly long-term and complex support needs.

“We need to use covid to our advantage by taking the opportunity to reform the whole system and I hope that Government will take my suggestions forward to improve the lives of people across Nottinghamshire. ”

In his position as leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, Mr Bradley is responsible for the direct delivery of social care services in the county and his dual role works in the benefit of his constituents and the Government.

He raised some key statistics including the fact that Nottinghamshire has seen a further five per cent decline in staffing levels in a sector that was already understaffed and it is estimated that the turnover of staff in home care is around 26 per cent.

While Mr Bradley welcomed the adult social care reform white paper and talk of improved integration, he pushed for better integration between social care and the wider health services.