Motorists are being warned ahead of new mobile phone laws which could see them fined £200

The new laws state motorists cannot check notifications, unlock their devices, make, receive or reject a phone or internet based calls, or send, receive or upload oral or written content.

Other prohibited actions include drafting a text message, accessing stored data such as books, audio files, photos, videos, films, playlist, notes or messages, accessing the internet or using a camera attached to a device.

Road users will still be able to make use of devices’ satellite navigation features, as long as they are properly secured in a cradle or appropriate holder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes to mobile phone legislation come into effect next month

Making or taking a hands-free call is not an offence in itself, but could lead to a criminal prosecution if it was later deemed to be a contributory factor in a collision.

Inspector Clare Gibson, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Using your phone while driving is against the law and these new laws being brought in could see people banned from driving as a result – particularly those who already have points on their licence.

“Please don’t make us have to knock on any more doors to tell people that their loved ones have been killed or seriously injured. Keep both hands in the wheel and give the road your full attention. That text, email or music change can always wait a little longer.”

While the new law is incredibly tough, there are some exemptions to the law including using a phone at a drive-through restaurant or a road toll when payment is being made.

Inspector Gibson said: “These new laws are being brought in to make our roads safer as phones offer so many distractions and we want the people of Nottinghamshire to know and those driving through the county that should you break the law you will be prosecuted.”