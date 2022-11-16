Sneak peek at new Pleasley premises for Mansfield wildlife rescue charity

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue is settling into new premises.

Founder Cheryl Martins said the former council plant nursery, on Shire Road, Pleasley Vale, is an ideal location for rescuing and rehabilitating Mansfield’s wildlife.

Cheryl had previously operated the rescue centre from her home on Brown Avenue in Mansfield Woodhouse for more than 20 years – and said she is thrilled to finally have a centre for rescued animals and volunteers to call home.

Cheryl sadly lost everything in a fire at her home in May – her three pet dogs, kitten and parrots died from smoke inhalation as a result of the electrical fire.

She said the loss is still hard and it feels strange being at home without her pets, but that the new centre has helped her cope in recent months and given her something positive to focus on.

She said: “It’s been a lifelong dream to get this centre up and running, 30 years in the making.

“Five years of fighting to get it and now we’re finally here and it’s absolutely fantastic.

“The community support we’ve had has been brilliant.

“I’m just looking forward to welcoming people here to see what we’ve actually achieved.

“This is a peaceful and relaxing place.

“We want this to be a space where people can feel comfortable.”

Cheryl said with all being well, the Pleasley site and its planned community café will open to the public next year, serving as a community hub for walkers and residents.

The centre currently has provided work placements for a number of students on the level three animal care course at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire college.

Cheryl said she hopes to create even more opportunities for students with catering roles, landscaping, and volunteering positions potentially in the pipeline as work on the site continues.

And Cheryl has a Christmas fundraising fair planned at the new centre set for Saturday, December 17, from 2-7pm.

With 25 stalls booked in for the day and a Santa’s grotto for children to enjoy, Cheryl said she hopes to bring in the community for a sneak peek of the centre.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the centre or wanting to donate is advised to call Cheryl at 01623 810625, or email [email protected]

1. Perfect spot for wildlife The centre is tucked away in the vale.

2. In the heart of Pleasley Vale Cheryl has big plans for the new centre.

3. Community support Cheryl Martins with Coun John Coxhead. Cheryl thanked John for his fundraising efforts and support.

4. Caring for a hedgehog Charlotte White and Kai Booth are Level 3 animal care students from Vision West Notts.