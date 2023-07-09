Club members got together to run the ever-popular tea-and-cake tent at Warsop Carnival.

The ladies did themselves proud with their cakes, selling every last one, and made mroe than 600 hot drinks for the thirsty event visitors.

The ladies shared the marquee with Vibrant Warsop which had organised a flower show and children’s vegetable monster-making event, which was very popular with the tea tent visitors.

Inner Wheel Club of Warsop past president Christine Parkin presented the regalia of office to incoming president Sharlotte Somerville. Picture: Inner Wheel Club of Warsop

The ladies’ hard work raised a fabulous £1,023 for the new president’s charity pot. The day was full of smiles and happy chatter and enjoyed by everyone.

On July 5, the club held its first meeting of the new Inner Wheel year.

Past president Christine Parkin handed over the regalia of office and inducted Sharlotte, who then had the honour of inducting new member Jenny Briggs.

Inner Wheel Club of Warsop president Sharlotte Somerville with some of her happy helpers in the tea tent at Warsop Carnival. Picture: Inner Wheel Club of Warsop

Jenny spoke a little about why she had chosen to join the Inner Wheel club of Warsop and informed the meeting it was due to the friendliness and vibrancy of the members, which was agreed to by all the members.

The president then went on to introduce her committee and outlined her plans for the coming year. She wishes to include the community in her events this year and has planned a year of friendship and giving.