Meden School in Warsop celebrates its best ever GCSE results
After years of disruption and challenges the Year 11 students at Meden School in Warsop are now celebrating after getting their GCSE results.
The school secured its best ever results this year with students, on average, making almost half a grade of additional progress in all of their subjects; an exceptional achievement given the challenges that remained over the past 12 months.
The staff at the school would like to congratulate each and every one of its Year 11 students on their GCSE results and their hard work in the run-up to the exams
Jim Smith, headteacher, said: “Huge congratulations to all our students receiving their results today. Their hard work and dedication to their studies has been exemplary.
“Despite the many challenges they have faced over the last two years, they have demonstrated both resilience and an excellent attitude to learning, and they should be immensely proud of everything they have achieved.
“Special thanks to Meden staff and the Meden School community who have worked tirelessly to support our young people to achieve their very best.”
Ryan Hawley, executive headteacher, said: “I am extremely pleased with the outcomes of students from Meden School.
"The hard work exhibited by students, staff, parents and the whole school community in difficult times has led to highly positive outcomes that the school can be proud of.”
The school wishes all its students every success with the next stage of their educational journey, whether they are staying on at Meden College or undertaking their post-16 studies elsewhere.