Slimming World founder from Mansfield recognised in top 100 'Influential People 2025' awards

The Mansfield founder and chair of the UK and Ireland’s leading weight management organisation Slimming World, Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE, has been honoured in the prestigious ‘Top 100 Influential People 2025’.

The Top 100, established to shine a spotlight on individuals who impact society and make the world a better place, recognises people from a broad range of sectors.

Margaret is recognised due to her commitment to helping people to lose weight and live healthier, happier lives.

Her dedication spans more than five decades since she founded Slimming World in 1969 at her kitchen table in Mansfield, just a few miles from Alfreton, where the organisation is still based.

Margaret said: “I’m truly honoured to be recognised in this way.

“Having struggled with my own weight from a young age, I was aware of the lack of support available, and I was left feeling lectured to, judged and humiliated whenever I tried to seek help. I knew there had to be a better way to help people like me.

“I know how it feels to be burdened with your weight – not just the physical weight, but the burden of shame and guilt too.

“I built Slimming World not just to support people to lose weight without ever having to go hungry, but to be a place of compassion and empathy which empowers members and helps them grow in confidence and believe in themselves again.”

Since 1969, Margaret has supported millions of people – and their families thanks to the healthy habits members take home – to lose weight with a revolutionary, generous, nutritionally balanced and flexible eating plan, and a highly-developed group support system to facilitate healthy changes in behaviour for long-term success.

Margaret hopes her recognition on the list will enable her to reach more people with her message that if they’re looking to lose weight this January, they do not need to resort to weight loss injections.

Margaret added: “There’s so much in the news at the minute about these so-called miracle weight loss drugs.

“I can understand why some people, those desperate to lose weight, will want to find a quick fix. Medication isn’t the answer though.

“They may help people to lose weight in the short-term, but drugs won’t help a person change habits of a lifetime.

“They won’t help them embrace a healthy balanced diet and they certainly won’t promote the importance of physical activity for long-term weight maintenance and lasting healthy habits.

“There’s no one simple medical solution to the complex problems of obesity.

“These drugs are just a distraction, and they are preventing the Government in taking any real action to help the millions of people who need support to lose weight now.”

Margaret’s vision for Slimming World extended beyond weight loss – she has also developed a business model that offers opportunities to people who have lost weight with Slimming World themselves, creating a network of thousands of small businesses in local communities run by consultants, all fully trained in Slimming World’s methods.

Margaret explained: “This recognition is not just for me, but for the thousands of dedicated Slimming World Consultants across the UK and Ireland who know exactly how their members’ feel and support them 24/7.

“And I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today without our incredible members who have not only committed to making healthy changes to their own and their family’s lives, but support Slimming World in our many charity endeavours, helping us to improve the lives of even more people.”

Margaret established SMILES, her charitable foundation in 1997, which has so far raised £29 million for worthy causes, and currently supports Cancer Research UK, the Irish Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Margaret also continues to give substantial financial contributions to ground-breaking cancer immunotherapy research, a cause close to her heart.

Of the recognition, the judging panel from the ‘Top 100 Influential People 2025’, shared: “It is inspirational to read about Margaret’s journey and her achievements, showcasing resilience and a commitment to positive change.

“Margaret’s work in setting up and developing Slimming World is legendary.”