New consultant is set to share her slimming secrets

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 3 stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Louise Fox joined her local Slimming World group in South Normanton 7 months ago and dropped from 13.5 stone to 10.5 stone.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Louise as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on 30th January.

She says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing 3 stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

Louise after losing 3 stone with Slimming World

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost 3 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love getting out and about walking – especially with our four-legged friend.

Louise’s Slimming World group will be held at New Cross Community Church, Sutton-in-Ashfield every Thursday at 5.30pm, and with an additional session starting at 7pm from 30th January. For more information or to join Louise’s group either pop along on 30th January, or call her on 07789 854915.

Or: For more information visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.