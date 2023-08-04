Slimline Mansfield man in the running to be crowned Slimming World’s 2023 man of the year

Rob Taylor, aged 67, has secured a place in the final of Slimming World’s 2023 man-of-the-year competition after members from his local Slimming World groups voted for him to reach the next stage of the contest.

He was then invited, along with 31 inspiring male slimmers, to share their inspirational stories at Slimming World’s head office in Somercotes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob, who has downsized from 17st 7lb to 11st 13lb at Vanessa Gregory’s Mansfield Slimming World group, said: “Before I joined group, I worried eating healthily might limit me, but I try more new recipes now than I ever did before and have found Food Optimising fits around my life, rather than the other way around.

Rob Taylor (centre) has reached the semi-finals of Slimming World’s 2023 Man of the Year competition along with Gary Marshall (left) and David Keech (right)

"The freedom of the plan means I don’t have to miss out and nothing is off limits. I’m pleased to say that I’m never hungry.”

As well as losing weight, Rob has a new-found passion for exercise.

He said: “As the weight came off I started to feel more energetic and decided to try something new.

Rob Taylor weighed 17st 7lbs when he joined Slimming World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was really inspired by Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, which encourages you to make small and sustainable steps towards getting more acitve.

"Although I’ve got serious osteoarthritis in all of my joints, I’m able to do chair exercises and short walks in my garden. That’s something I couldn’t do before joining Slimming World.”

For more information about Slimming World or to find your nearest group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk.

Vanessa said: “Men often think Slimming World is not a man’s world, but actually research shows that men lose more weight than women when they join, as well as dramatically improving their physical and mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would love to welcome new members to our group at Nottinghamshire groups.

"Feel free to call me on 07889 877155 or Caroline on 07956 082755 for more information.”