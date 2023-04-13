News you can trust since 1952
Skincare worth more than £3,500 stolen from Boots in Mansfield

Police investigating the theft of a large quantity of cosmetic products have released images of three men they would like to speak to.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST

Skincare products worth more than £3,500 were taken from Boots, St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield, on Wednesday, March 22, at about 7.30pm.

Officers have now released pictures of three men they would like to speak to, as they believe they could help with their inquiries.

Police officers would like to trace the three men pictured in these CCTV imagesPolice officers would like to trace the three men pictured in these CCTV images
PC Rebecca Rich-Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a well-planned and professional theft similar in nature to other crimes reported nationwide, with multiple offenders appearing to coordinate their actions via earpieces.

“Crimes of this nature have a significant impact on retailers and also drive-up costs for the rest of us.

“We are determined to catchup with the people responsible and would like to hear from anyone who recognises any of the men pictured in these images.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 747 of March 22.