Skegby school hosts 'pre-loved' items giveaway to help with cost-of-living crisis

The pre-loved jumble giveaway, which was held by St Andrew’s CE Primary and Nursery School, on Mansfield Road, Skegby, gave parents the chance to take home a range of new and nearly-new items that were no longer wanted and had been donated to the school.

Emma Barnes, pastoral lead at the school, said: “We have been very aware of the impact the financial crisis has had on our children and families and we wanted to find a way to ease some of the pressure faced at this time of the year.”

She said that a vast range of items were up for grabs in the school hall, including toys, games, musical instruments and books. There was also a selection of clothes, shoes and dressing up costumes for visitors to choose from.

St Andrews hopes that the event will help parents and carers in the area to provide for their children as the cost of new items, food and energy continues to soar.

The school is hoping to run similar events again in the future and is encouraging other schools in the area to consider hosting their own.

Mrs Barnes said: “The smiles on the faces of all who attended and then left with full bags said it all.

“I know it will be something that we will look to do in the future and we encourage other schools to do the same.”

