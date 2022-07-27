Keys to Kirkby's new leisure centre handed over to Ashfield District Council

Work on the new leisure centre started in December 2020 with an official opening scheduled for Saturday, August 6, when members of the public will be invited to attend and have a look at the facilities.

A Family Fun Day will mark the formal opening on Saturday, September 17, with special celebrity guests in attendance and free activities for people to take part in.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield District Council leader, said: “It feels like a dream to finally be able to announce that Kirkby Leisure Centre will be opening its doors to residents on Saturday, August 6.

Ashfield District Council leader, Coun Jason Zadrozny, Coun Rachel Madden, Ashfield CEO Theresa Hodgkinson and Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active

"The council promised to build this state-of-the-art centre in 2019 and we have delivered.

"Kirkby Leisure Centre is an incredible facility that will be a huge asset to the community, not only to improve health but wellbeing too with the dedicated Mary Rose room which will be available to many different community groups.

"The leisure centre is the culmination of over two years of planning and building and we cannot wait to welcome visitors in a few weeks’ time.”

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “This state-of-the-art facility is looking fantastic and we cannot wait to open the doors, welcome the public and show them that the centre is one to be proud of.

“With an inclusive offering, Kirkby has something for people from all sections of the community. No matter what your age, ability or interests, there is something for you here.

"The imminent opening of Kirkby and the raft of upgrades that have been carried out at Everyone Active sites across Ashfield make this a really exciting time for leisure in the district.”