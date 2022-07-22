Skegby and Warsop Co-op customers asked to help summer appeal to support food banks during school holidays

Central England Co-op is launching an urgent appeal to help boost the stocks of food banks in its communities and tackle the issue of holiday hunger during the school break.

The retailer has special collection points in more than 200 of its stores, where its customers and members can donate all year round.

However, it hopes to boost food bank supplies as they face soaring demand during the summer holiday period and due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Co-op customers will be able to donate items at collection points like this at the Watnall Road store in Hucknall

Most requested items currently include UHT milk, long-life juice, pasta sauce, sponge puddings, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned meat and fish, rice pudding, washing up liquid and many food banks are also keen to receive toiletries such as deodorant and toothpaste.

The items donated are collected up, turned into parcels with enough food to create meals for three days and distributed to help people in need across Central England Co-op’s trading area.

Brad Tuckfield, a Co-op store manager, said: “We’ve had an amazing response to previous appeals to support our food bank partners at crucial times of the year and we know from speaking to them that sadly the demand is only growing for their services.

“The summer holidays is always a particularly busy time anyway with children off school and not able to receive free school meals if they’re eligible.

“This is why everyone involved at Central England Co-op is asking members and customers, if they can, to dig deep and help support some great and vital local good causes who are providing a lifeline to people in need in your community.”

The Co-op’s food bank partners across the country have regularly reported that they are clearly seeing the impact of the rising cost-of-living and also that although demand for their services is rising, supplies are diminishing, and they are in urgent need of support, especially now the school holidays have started.

The appeal will run right across the summer holiday period.