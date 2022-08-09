Six Ashfield parks are awarded coveted Green Flag status for 2022

The initiative is championed by Keep Britain Tidy which runs the annual “Love Parks Week”.

The campaign provided a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements and recognition of volunteering, management and hard work that has been put into our parks and green spaces.

Over the course of the week the new 2022/23 Flags have been raised and are now flying proudly for all to see.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brierley Forest park at the minors mural with Chairman of the Council David Walters, Councillor Andrew Harding and owner of the café Amie Eames and Jamie Clarke

The parks awarded include Brierley Forest Park, Kingsway Park, Sutton Lawn, Portland Park, Selston Country Park and Titchfield Park in Hucknall.

Over the next six months the council has committed to further improvements to secure the seventh park to meet the Green Flag standard and the hope is, 2023 will bring seven awards for the district.

Lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, Councillor Samantha Deakin, said: “We are proud of all the fantastic open spaces in Ashfield and this award recognises all the hard work the teams have put in to once again retain the Green Flag Award which every visitor can see.”

Lead Member for leisure, health and wellbeing, Councillor Rachel Madden said: “Our green spaces are an important part of community-life and are used by everyone whether it be walking the dog, families relaxing, children playing or for sports and events.

"Ashfield’s parks give the communities, its children and pets a vital space to play, grow and create those lasting memories.”

The council has a calendar of events being held across Ashfield’s Green Spaces over the summer and the next big event is Ashfield Day which is being held at Sutton Lawn on Saturday, August 27.

The event will include a free outdoor cinema, inflatable entertainment and local musical talent.