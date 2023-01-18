Sisters aim to be a cut above the rest after taking on Mansfield salon

Jessica Noon, aged 26, and 20-year-old Olivia Noon, both from Ravenshead have taken over the running of Sunshine Hair & Body, based on Madeline Court in the Quarry, Mansfield.

The sisters are first-time business owners.

Jessica works at a local beauty wholesaler and is trained in beauty and barbering, while Olivia has just qualified and had been working at Sunshine before taking over as co-owner.

Sunshine Hair & Body on Madeline Court, Mansfield.

Olivia said when she and Jessica were offered the chance to take it over, it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

Olivia said: “It’s always been my dream to run my own salon and being able to do it with my sister is the perfect scenario.

“We get on well and it’ll be nice to spend more time together.

“We have loads of ideas to move the salon forward and are excited for the future and welcoming new clients as well as our existing ones.