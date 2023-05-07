News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
5 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
6 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
9 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Sinkhole opens up in North Nottinghamshire street – and swallows car

A sinkhole opened up in a busy Nottinghamshire street and swallowed a car causing police to shut the road.

By Adam Dutton
Published 7th May 2023, 19:26 BST- 1 min read

The car was left wedged in the sinkhole with its front wheel trapped, but incredibly no-one was injured.

Road users were forced to drive around the large sinkhole after it opened up yesterday, Saturday, at 9am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were forced to close the road after the elderly Skoda Fabia driver accidentally trapped his car.

The sinkhole in Worksop.The sinkhole in Worksop.
The sinkhole in Worksop.
Most Popular

Nearby residents said the area is prone to random holes forming as the road is built on top of an old drain.

Read More
Green light for huge development on edge of Mansfield
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Russell Gull, the owner of Res Barbers, helped the trapped driver out of his sunken car on Carlton Road, Worksop.

He said: “The first thing I noticed was a man warning us there was a pothole.

“One car went round it but the next just drove straight ahead and dove right in.

“We helped the guy out, he was elderly, but seemed okay, just a bit shaken.”

Related topics:PoliceSkodaWorksop