Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, May 1, 2023:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

58 Argyle Street, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension with raised height wheelchair-access ramp;

Hotel 281, 281 Nottingham Road, Mansfield

16 Northfield Drive, Mansfield: Change of use from gym/garden room to part beauty treatment room;

108B Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Single-storey rear extension, new windows and doors to side elevation and lean-to veranda to rear;

125 Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side, single-storey front and single-storey rear extension with associated alterations;

The Old Rectory, Church Road, Church Warsop: Solar panels to front elevation.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

89 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: Retain existing access and proposed garage/storage unit. Refuse lawful development certificate;

3 Goldsmith Street, Mansfield: Conversion of residential dwelling to small house in multiple occupation, plus change window to external door on rear elevation. Approved;

36 Wood Street, Mansfield: Elevational changes to include roof lights, new windows, removal of external staircase and blocking up of existing openings, creation of garden area and waste bin storage and reduction in parking space. Conditional permission;

13 Anglia Way, Mansfield: Removal of flat roof with box lanterns to be replaced with a pitched roof inclusive of roof-mounted solar PV array. Conditional permission;

36 Wood Street, Mansfield: Change of use from commercial business services to residential. Prior approval not required;

46 Church Street, Warsop: Replacement of single-glazed windows and doors with white uPVC double-glazed windows and doors. Conditional permission;

69 Laurel Avenue, Forest Town: Single-storey rear extension to extend kitchen, provide rear egress to rear garden and ramp to front entrance. Conditional permission;

23 Wildflower Rise, Mansfield: Two extended velux windows to replace existing velux openings to rear roof and one velux window to rear roof. Conditional permission;

Hotel 281, 281 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Single-storey extension to detached garage at rear with change of use to beauty salon, single-storey side extension to existing hotel. Conditional permission;

6 Maize Grove Mansfield: Change of use for garage to be used as gym for personal and business use. Conditional permission;

Land at Pleasley Hill Farm, Water Lane, Pleasley: Mixed use development for up to 850 dwellings, business use, hotel, petrol filling station, care home and neighbourhood retail. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Hillcrest, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Self-build four-bedroom dwelling;

24 Leabrooks Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear andside extension, new roof and conversion of loft and internal alterations.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

117 Church Lane, Underwood: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension, dormers to front and rear, construction of a detached garage and retaining walls. Conditional permission;

85 The Green, Sutton: Single-storey side extension to existing bungalow and garden room to end of garden. Conditional permission;

28 Elmhurst Drive, Huthwaite: Garage conversion to create annexe ancillary to dwelling. Conditional permission;

Adshel 4001 0014, Blackwell Road, Huthwaite: 15m high slim-line monopole, supporting six antennas, three equipment cabinets, electric meter cabinet, transmission cabinet and ancillary development: Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Former Plug and Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell: HVAC condensing units on first floor roof area with screening, various signage including 7m totem, directional signage, clearance bar, menu board, order canopy, menu board, wordmark fascia sign, fascia sign and internally mounted roundel;

Fox Park Garage, Doe Hill Lane, Tibshelf: Dwelling and detached double garage with associated private access driveway;

127-129 High Street, Tibshelf: Conversion of empty building previously used as office space to 10 single bedroom apartments;

School House, Hawking Lane, Stainsby: Erection of replacement log store/garden shed to front.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Brunts Farm, Hawking Lane, Stainsby: Single-storey extension to the rear. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

34 Forest Lane, Papplewick: Existing personnel door to garage replaced with new door and side light and part conversion of garage;

Land east of Blidworth Waye, Papplewick: Change of use from agricultural land to secure dog walking field with 2m high secure fencing.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Spruce Lodge, 2 Haggnook Wood, Ravenshead: Works to trees. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Old Manor Farm Barn, Main Street, Farnsfield: Works to trees;

22 Allendale Road, Rainworth: Works to trees;

The Heathers, Green Lane, Walesby: Works to trees;

Land off Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe: Site manager dwelling;

Thoresby Hall Hotel, Thoresby Park, Perlethorpe: Fit aerial to external wall;

8 Birch Avenue, Rainworth: Change of roof from flat to dual pitch;

38 Occupation Lane, Edwinstowe: Remove the existing conservatory and replace with single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

30 Petersmith Drive, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

4 Henton Road, Edwinstowe: Demolish existing double garage, construct single-storey side extension. Approved;

3 Petersmith Drive, Ollerton: Two-storey rear extension. Approved;

67 Tuxford Road, Boughton: Extend existing bungalow to side and rear. Withdrawn;

