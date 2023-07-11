Shortlisted titles in running for inaugural Mansfield Film Awards revealed

The awards will be handed out at the end of the first Mansfield Town Film Festival, which takes place at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Leeming Street in the town centre from Friday-Sunday, July

Jay Martin, festival director, said: “MTFF23 concludes with a lavish in-person awards evening, celebrating all the incredible talent shown at MTFF23, and rewarding the chosen few, selected by our jury panel of industry veterans and local stars, with a soon-to-be-coveted Mansfield Film Award, or ‘Manny’.

The top award is the Heart of Mansfield award, for best in festival.

In Good Grief, four mothers experience the agony of child loss in a film that highlights the importance of grief. Robert Sharp's film has been nominated for a Women’s Voices award at the 2023 Mansfield Town Film Festival. Picture Mansfield Town Film Festival

Jay, who said the festival boasted same amazing films from around the world, said: The 'Heart Of Mansfield award is a prize awarded to the best in the festival which personifies our founding principles, and not only moves our jury, but our live audiences too.

The nominees:

Best Animated Short

Floaters – by Karl Poyzer, Joe Roberts;

On/Off – by Nicolas P. Villarreal;

Sem – by Joke Duwaerts;

The Red Ball – by George Morgan.

Best Cinematography

Ailsa Aikoa, for Margin;

Courtney Bennett, for Fifty Four Days;

Mary Farbrother, for A Last Resort;

Farahad Ghaderi, for Kassandra;

Benjamin Goncalves-Martins, for Magma.

Best Director

Evy Barry, for The Lost Library;

Arther Fanget, for Magma;

Theo Gee, Ian Bousher, for You’re Absolutely Right;

Daniel Rands, for Margin;

Amelia Sears, for Three.

Best Documentary Short

Kirill – by Jasper Banerjee;

Our Superpowers – by Manny Banerjee;

The Champ of Champs – by Brian Johnston;

The Lost Library – by Evy Barry.

Best Editing

Geoff Ashenhurst, Sean Wainsteim, for Demon Box;

Ava Bounds, for Dying To Meet You;

Patryk Czekalski, for The Champ of Champs;

Richard Heap, Jim Wraith, for Snapshot;

Jessica Loizou, for Lapse.

Best International Short

Beyond The Border – by Dominik Zboril;

Demon Box – by Sean Wainsteim;

Father’s Day – by Tumelo Lekena;

Kassandra – by Ivar Wigan.

Best Music Video

Magic Carpet Ride – by Christopher Bevan;

Red Woman – by Marlène Génissel;

Stone Giant – by Christopher Miggels;

We Are The Night – by Alessandro Amaducci.

Best Narrative Short

Close – by Tom Gentle;

Lapse – by Imogen Harrison;

Wake – by Rebecca Rose;

You’re Absolutely Right – by Theo Gee, Ian Bousher.

Best Original Score

Jack Anison, for Whale Heart;

Emma Butterworth, for G Flat;

Ray Gibson, for Jumpers For Goalposts;

Christopher Miggels, for Stone Giant;

Cat White, for Fifty-Four Days.

Best Performance in a Leading Role

Neil Bell, for Short Stay, Long Stay;

Alison Fitzjohn, for You’re Absolutely Right;

Chi-Megan Ennis Maclean, for Margin;

Fiona Skinner, for A Last Resort;

Josh Ward, for Snapshot.

Best Student Short

Dying To Meet You – by Ava Bounds;

Rue – by Casey Eldridge;

The Amazing World Of Emma – by Laurence Roberts;

Whale Heart – by Phillip Edge.

LGBTQIA+ Voices award

G Flat – by Peter Darney;

Louis The Great – by Celine Charles;

Magma – by Arther Fanget;

This Is Me – by Emily Badescu.

Women’s Voices award

A Last Resort – by Leanne Davis;

Fifty Four Days – by Cat White, Phoebe Torrance;

Good Grief – by Robert Sharp;

Three – by Amelia Sears.

Working Class Voices award

Jumpers For Goalposts – by Thomas Elliott Griffiths;

Margin – by Daniel Rands;

Short Stay, Long Stay – by Danny Carter;

Snapshot – by John Clark.

Heart of Mansfield award

Kassandra – by Julien Manunta, Ivar Wigan;

Magma – Severine Nicole;

Margin – Archie Sinclair, Chuckie McEwan;

Red Woman – by Virgile Rozand;

Sem – by Joke Duwaerts;

Snapshot – by Sam Barnett;

The Champ of Champs – by Keith Large;

Three – by Steven Atkinson;

Wake – by Rebecca Rose, John Rose, Tina Price;