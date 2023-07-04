Five films not to miss at this year's Mansfield Town Film Festival, according to festival director Jay Martin

The festival takes place at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, on Leeming Street in the town centre, from Friday-Sunday, July 14-16. For more, see mansfieldtownfilmfestival.com

Mansfield Town Film Festival director Jay Martin.

The Champ of Champs

Directed by Brian Johnson. Category: documentary shorts.

The story of how triple Guinness World Record boxing champion Steve Ward, from Mansfield, became the oldest professional boxer in the world. From a man who emulates the saying “quitters never win and winners never quit”. Through the eyes of the iconic roadside café dedicated to Steve and interviews with family, friends and faces from the boxing world. An unmissable journey of hope.The miraculous man, who became “The Champ of Champs”.

Jay says: “This documentary completely encompasses why we started MTFF in the first place. This is a strong working class story of resilience, and family. We are so proud to have The Champ of Champs screening during our opening night ceremony. Steve is such an inspirational man, and him being from the area makes this film even more special.”

The Champ of Champs tells the story of Mansfield boxing legend Steve Ward.

The Champ of Champs will screen as part of the festival’s opening night variety pack on Friday July 14 from 7.45- 9.45pm.

Floaters 2

Directed by Karl Poyzer and Joe Roberts. Category: animated shorts.

An oblivious duo are closely monitored after their daring escape from a high-security space prison. The Floaters universe expands on its mundane look at the future with a timely second instalment, starring Zach Braff and Joel Fry. Floaters 1 is nominated for best animated short at the Mansfield Film Awards.

Animated short Floaters 2 is directed by Karl Poyzer and Joe Roberts.

Jay says: “I’m actually being a bit cheeky here and doing a double pick, as we have both side-splittingly hilarious animated sci-fi shorts Floaters 1 and Floaters 2, screening at the festival. These films, created in the animation software Blender, are comical Black Mirror-esque takes on a dark future. Featuring star-studded casts providing some brilliant voice performances to bring these unexpected stories to life, you won’t regret diving into the ‘Floaters Cinematic Universe’ it will yield a lot of laughs.”

Floaters 1 & 2 bookend the festival’s animated shorts strand on Friday, July 14, from 2.35-4.05pm.

Beyond The Border

Directed by Dominik Zbořil. Category: international shorts.

Beyond The Border is set in the People's Republic of Czechia in 2032.

It is the year 2032 and in the People's Republic of Czechia, people are denied all fundamental rights. The right to opinion, the right to life, to freedom. People are fleeing from the oppression of this totalitarian regime across the heavily guarded border into the state of Zlín, but many of them do not survive the journey to paradise.

Jay says: “The first time I saw this film, I was absolutely blown away. Set in the near future, the special effects used in this short to bring this totalitarian world to life rival that of the biggest budget Marvel films of the day. This international short is nothing short of a masterclass of direction, cinematography, and editing too. It’s a non-stop thrill ride for the whole of its 26-minute runtime, which flies by.”

Beyond The Border is part of the festival’s international shorts strand on Saturday, July 15, from 2.35-4.05pm.

Granny

Directed by Francis Castelli. Category: working class voices.

Preston, 1972. This true story explores the secrets we keep within and why. A young boy reluctantly visits his granny for the afternoon, unknowingly helping her pack away a significant part of her life. This short film tells us about Lizzy Ashcroft as an older woman living alone, in contrast to her ‘golden days’ travelling, playing sports and experiencing a freedom in the 1920s and ’30s unlike her generation had ever known before.

Granny is a true story set in Preston 1972, all about Lizzy Ashcroft, an older woman living alone.

Jay says: “One of my personal favourites of the festival, Granny is the embodiment of why short films are so important. Telling a short, concise, fascinating story in just over ten-minutes is an artform all to itself. I’m so excited to see our audience's reaction to Lizzy’s untold story, a truly inspiring working class film, and not one to miss.”

Granny is part of the Working Class Voices on Saturday, July 15, from 5.05-6.35pm.

Good Grief

Directed by Robert Sharp. Category: women’s voices.

Four mothers experience the agony of child loss in a film that highlights the importance of grief, featuring BAFTA winner Vicky McClure.

Jay says: “This film is one of the most important of our festival. It follows several mothers, all of whom have lost children in a variety of circumstances. Good Grief tells a positive story surrounding loss, using a clever narrative device of a glowing ball, voiced by McClure, that embodies the mother’s grief, as the film progresses, they learn if there ever can be such a thing as Good Grief. This film also highlights our policy of notifying our guests of films that deal with particularly difficult subject matter, as such, we have a team of mental health first aiders on hand, and a safe space for anyone who needs it.”

Good Grief will screen as part of women’s voices on Sunday, July 16, from 12.05-1.35pm.