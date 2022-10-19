Shoppers be warned as a wicked witch is coming to Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre this Halloween

On Friday, October 28, between 10am and 2pm, families will have the opportunity to help Wicked Witch Wilma complete her spell by going on a spooky trail around the shopping centre.

If families complete the trail and get the spell right, they will be rewarded with a tasty treat to take home.

For anyone feeling particularly brave, they’ll also have the opportunity to strike a spooky pose with Wilma.

Idlewells Shopping Centre is inviting the community to a frightfully fun trick-or-treat trail

Halloween costumes are not essential, but definitely encouraged for this spooktacular event.

There will also be a craft station where shoppers can create and colour their own Halloween mask to wear as they follow the trail.

Stephen Salisbury, Idlewells Shopping Centre manager, said: “We can’t wait for Idlewells Shopping Centre to be filled with little monsters, vampires, werewolves and more as they follow the trail and complete Wilma’s spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We love hosting fun, free activities for the Sutton-In-Ashfield community and we know our shops and cafés are particularly excited about this one too.”

This event will take place in Idlewells Shopping Centre, outside Heron and Mencap. Much like their other events this year, this Trick-or-Treat Trail is completely free of charge.

Idlewells is home to more than 30 shops featuring national brands and well loved local businesses.