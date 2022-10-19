Mansfield jewellers releases Pudsey Bear collection for BBC Children in Need

The collection, which will be launching in stores on Friday, October 21, includes an alarm clock, a trinket box and a money box in the shape of Pudsey and 35 per cent from the sale of each product will be donated to BBC Children in Need.

Natasha House, project leader and head of marketing said: “We are so excited to be releasing our very first range of products for BBC Children in Need. The charity is close to all of our hearts, and we are so happy to give it the focus that it deserves.

"We can’t wait to see how the funds from this partnership will go on to support the lives for children and young people across the UK.”

Jeremy Hinds, sales director and Natasha House, project leader and head of marketing

F.Hinds’ partnership with BBC Children in Need started in 2021 by selling Pudsey pin badges across their stores, and accepted donations on behalf of BBC Children in Need, to support the lives of children and young people across the UK.

Claire Hoyle, BBC Children in Need commercial director, said: “Together with partners like F.Hinds and Chapelle BBC Children in Need can inspire the nation to come together and support our work to provide a better and more positive future for children and young people.