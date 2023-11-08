News you can trust since 1952
'Shop and support local' this Christmas with festive market at Mansfield Library

Mansfield Library will host a Christmas market for the community – as residents are encouraged to “support small businesses” and “shop local” this festive period.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:08 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 15:08 GMT
The team at Mansfield, located at Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield town centre, is encouraging the community to “shop and support” local businesses this November with a free-entry Christmas market event.

Mansfield’s central library promises a day of “fun for all the family” on Saturday, November 18 – with a children’s crafting session from 11am until 1pm, and a “fantastic performance” by the Mansfield Ukulele Group at 12pm.

Little ones will be welcomed into Santa’s grotto at two sessions throughout the day, at 11am and 1pm.

Mansfield Library based in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre on West Gate.Mansfield Library based in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre on West Gate.
Visitors can enjoy hot drinks, carols, and endless festive cheer from cakes to crochet, library staff have promised it all.

To find out more about the event and mark your interest, visit the library’s Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/354jrOICj

Inspire – the organisation that runs Nottinghamshire libraries – is urging Christmas shoppers to support small businesses, makers, and creators in their community.

For more information about county-wide events, see www.inspireculture.org.uk/whats-on/news/2023/11/07/support-small-businesses-and-shop-local-at-inspire-libraries-christmas-markets/

Inspire libraries "aim” to encompass green values, by offering local learning opportunities, free and low-cost cultural programmes, and encouraging the reuse of books amongst their readers.

“I’m delighted that we’re able to host Christmas markets for a second year in our libraries, there is something for everyone.

“I am proud of the impact we have had on entrepreneurs in our communities, and excited for the opportunities we continue to present as we support these inspired individuals”, said Peter Gaw, chief executive officer of Inspire.

