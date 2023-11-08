Christmas market for Sutton Library following 'success' of last year's event
The team at Sutton Library, located at Idlewells Shopping Centre, is encouraging the community to “step into Christmas” this November with a Christmas market event for all ages, with various stalls and activities for visitors.
Stalls will include small businesses selling a range of goods from jewellery, and decorative vases, to pet accessories and other gifting items.
Bethany Wright, assistant library manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome the community back to the market after the success of last year.
“There will be something on offer for everyone, and it’s the perfect way to get into the festive spirit – if you aren’t already in it, that is.”
On Saturday, November 25, shoppers and residents can attend the event for free between 10am and 2pm.
There will be prizes up for grabs, complimentary drinks, and Christmas carols for all to enjoy.
For more information on library markets in the area, visit www.inspireculture.org.uk/whats-on/news/2023/11/07/support-small-businesses-and-shop-local-at-inspire-libraries-christmas-markets/
At the Sutton event, there will also be a range of baked goods available to purchase, all courtesy of library volunteers.
“I’m delighted that we’re able to host Christmas markets for a second year in our libraries, there is something for everyone.
“I am proud of the impact we have had on entrepreneurs in our communities, and excited for the opportunities we continue to present as we support these inspired individuals,” said Peter Gaw, chief executive officer of Inspire – the organisation that runs Nottinghamshire libraries.