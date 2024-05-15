Shocked Shirebrook Academy is getting back on track, agrees Ofsted inspector

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the largest schools in the Chad region has been given an official boost as it strives to bounce back from two disappointing Ofsted ratings.

Shirebrook Academy, which teaches more than 850 pupils, aged 11 to 16, was the subject of a monitoring review by an inspector from the education watchdog.

This followed verdicts of ‘Requires Improvement’ in both 2019 and 2022, which came as a shock to a school rated ‘Outstanding’ as recently as 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now inspector Matthew Fearns-Davies has written to principal Lindsey Burgin to say he found definite signs of progress.

The 850-pupil Shirebrook Academy is making improvements after two disappointing Ofsted ratings, says the education watchdog.

"The school has taken a long-term and sustainable approach to improvement,” said Mr Fearns-Davies. “It has precisely identified areas of strength and priorities for improvement, and ensured that all leaders have clarity about their roles and responsibilities.

"Robust monitoring and evaluation systems are in place, and actions are being taken in a logical order to bring about improvement.”

After the school’s latest full inspection 18 months ago, Ofsted’s criticism focused on too much absenteeism, inconsistent teaching, especially for pupils with special educational needs (SEND), and a failure to tackle poor behaviour among some pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weeks later, Mrs Burgin and the chair of the governors, Mike McDermott, insisted the academy was already heading in the right direction – and this monitoring inspection confirms their view, although Mr Fearns-Davies stressed there was still more work to do before it could be rated ‘Good’.

Lindsey Burgin, the principal of Shirebrook Academy.

In his letter, the inspector said pupils’ attendance had improved and “the proportion of pupils who are regularly absent has reduced”.

With regard to teaching, he found that the curriculum had been reviewed, resulting in an “ambitious and well-sequenced series of lessons in all subjects”.

Teachers had “secure subject-knowledge”, although some were still not identifying gaps in pupils’ learning, which the school was addressing as a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fearns-Davies noted that “the school has significantly improved the provision for pupils with SEND”. A new co-ordinator was in place and “these pupils have their needs promptly and accurately identified”.

The inspector’s letter went on: “Pupils' behaviour has improved. In the lessons I visited, most pupils were calm and focusing on their learning. Older pupils say fewer lessons are disrupted.