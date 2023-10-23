'Shock' after Storm Babet makes waves in Ashfield as area hit by flooding

Parts of Ashfield faced “heartbreaking” floods over the weekend after Storm Babet hit Nottinghamshire – bringing forth rising river levels, travel disruptions and road closures.

The UK faced strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Babet swept in from across the Atlantic, resulting in flooding across the Ashfield district.

The Met Office issued a rare red weather alert for parts of the country – warning of a “risk to life”.

Amber and yellow weather warnings were in place for parts of Ashfield.

Near the Junction Pub, Sutton. Ashfield Fire Station urged drivers to avoid the area.

Despite the warnings, many residents were not quite prepared for Storm Babet, which saw main roads closed after rivers burst their banks.

As of Friday, October 20 – Nottinghamshire Council reported dozens of road closures, including Mill Lane, Kirkby; Park Lane, Selston, Linby Road, Papplewick, and Wighay Road, Hucknall.

The A617, Beck Lane near The Fox And Crown, was also closed in both direction due to severe flooding with police on the scene.

Other roads in the area had “significant standing water” but were still deemed “passable” so drivers were warned to proceed with care.

Photo taken near the Junction Pub, Sutton.

Frequent flooding updates were shared by the council via www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-environment/flooding-help-and-advice

A spokesperson for the council said: “Please never ignore flood warning and road closure signs and don't risk driving through flood water.”

Mainline train services between Nottingham and London were also affected by flooding and a subsequent landslip.

Following the storm, there was significant damage to railway infrastructure, with track and signalling cables underwater and damage caused.

Roads became rivers in Hucknall as Storm Babet lashed Nottinghamshire with torrential rain. Photo: Scotty Fenton

Network Rail had teams out across the routes inspecting the damage, and carrying out essential repairs.

As of Monday, October 23, national and local rail services in Nottinghamshire were running as normal once again after a weekend of disruptions.

There were 40 flood warnings in place for Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21 – with low areas and agricultural land most at risk.

A property flooded near Sutton Junction as shared by Coun Matthew Relf, representing Sutton Junction and Harlow Wood ward for Ashfield Council. Coun Relf said: "Heartbreaking day in Sutton Junction as a lot of residents have been flooded."

Coun Jason Zadrozny, of Ashfield Independents, said councillors have dealt with dozens of incidents since Friday across Ashfield but reported that calls have since started to reduce.

Nearby in Newstead, your Chad reported how 26-year-old Dean Harris rescued two drivers from their vehicles with a canoe.

Dean was on hand to rescue a woman and a teenager from their submerged vehicles near Newstead Abbey.

He said: “I have never seen the river levels so high. The area does often get flooded but nothing like this. It was surreal.”

Rescued drivers were rowed to safety and said they were “immensely grateful” for “heroic” Dean and his “quick-thinking” use of the canoe.

Ashfield Fire Station shared photos of flooding near the Junction Pub, Sutton.

A spokesperson for the station urged drivers to “avoid the area” and only travel if necessary.

Flooding in the Sutton Junction area saw some properties flooded.

Coun Matthew Relf, representing Sutton Junction and Harlow Wood ward on Ashfield Council, described the flooding as “heartbreaking” as residents were left “picking up the pieces” of a flooded home.