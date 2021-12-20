Shirebrook 'star' students pick up awards for hard work and dedication at special ceremony
Students who went the extra mile to live up to their school’s values, work hard at their studies and strive to never miss a lesson have been rewarded for their dedication.
Around 70 teenagers at Shirebrook Academy were invited to step up to receive certificates and blazer badges when the school, in Common Lane, held its Shirebrook Stars event for the first time in two years.
Dozens of Year 8, 9 and 10 students picked up bronze awards, alongside a handful of silver awards and two gold awards, which went to Year 8 students Dyer Ellis, 12, and 13-year-old Maximus Warren.
The previous day, 45 Year Seven students had also received bronze, silver and gold awards, watched by their parents.
Lindsay Ward, vice principal of the school, handed out the awards and paid tribute to the winners for their efforts during what had been a challenging term due to the ongoing issues with the pandemic.
She said: “It’s been a very long term but it’s important that we celebrate the success and achievements of our young people and give them the accolades that they deserve.
“We recognise that during this difficult time so many young people are doing exactly what we expect of them on the way to becoming a good citizen and a good person.”
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.