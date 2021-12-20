Mansfield college students showcase their talents at theatre performance

First on the stage at the college’s Derby Road-based Create Theatre was the Dance and Express 21 performance featuring first and second year dance and musical theatre students.

Songs from the stage and film were delivered together with impressive dance routines, covering musicals like Shrek and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Students were also involved in the stage management, lighting techniques and other aspects that a stage production team typically work on in a theatre setting, to improve their behind the scenes skills required in such careers.

Burying My Brother in The Pavement focused on complex grief

In the same week, Level 3 first and second year acting students shone the light on a modern play about grief with Burying Your Brother In The Pavement, written by Jack Thorne.

The third and final act also from first and second year acting students showcased their skillset in a performance of Road.

Programme area leader for performing arts, Simon Watt, said: “The best part of any project is always the performance at the end.

Road highlighted the plight of life in the North during Thatcher's reign

"The fact that our students can once again perform to the public in full-scale shows, after two years, has been wonderful.

“First and second year students have worked together in every show with great commitment, dedication and skill. As a team, we could not be more proud of them.”

