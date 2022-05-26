Shirebrook MP calls for better access to dentists for his constituents

Mark Fletcher MP met with the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid MP, to discuss access to NHS dentists in North Derbyshire.

A number of constituents have contacted the MP regarding their concerns for access to NHS dentists with many new residents struggling to find local services.

During their meeting Mr Fletcher welcomed the Government’s £50 million in additional funding, but made clear that more needed to be done as NHS places across North Derbyshire are still very limited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Fletcher MP had a meeting with Health Secretary, Sajid Javid MP.

Mr Fletcher said: “Dental services are a vital part of the NHS and the current problems experienced by some of my residents are unacceptable.

"I am pleased that the additional £50 million is already having a positive impact, but I am keen to see further progress.

“I would like to thank the Secretary of State for taking the time to meet with me and I look forward to working with him to provide better access to NHS dentists across the Bolsover constituency.”

The funding will secure up to 350,000 additional dental appointments allowing people suffering from oral pain, disease, and infection to get the care they need, as services drive back to pre-pandemic levels.