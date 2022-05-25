So far the council has made 28,539 energy rebate payments via bank transfers to eligible households who pay their Council Tax by Direct Debit.

However, it has not been able to pay some of those entitled to the rebate due to technical reasons or where residents do not pay their Council Tax by Direct Debit.

These residents are being encouraged to complete the new online form to enable their claim to progress.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer announced the Energy Bill Rebate to help ease the cost of living burden. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Coun Craig Whitby, Portfolio Holder for Finance, said: "We are pleased to be among councils who have managed to move forward and get thousands of these rebates out there to people in need but we know there are still other people who have yet to receive it.

"If you haven’t received your Energy Rebate payment yet - even if you are a Direct Debit customer - now is the time to apply for your payment via the form on the council's website."

The form can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/energyrebate and is quick and easy to complete. You will need, to hand, your Council Tax reference, which will be on your Council Tax bill, and your bank details if you would like the payment transferring into your bank account.