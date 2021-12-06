Richmond Care Home on Recreation Road are hoping to cheer their residents up after a difficult year, by giving them hundreds of Christmas cards from the Shirebrook community.

Christmas cards, which can be store-bought or handmade, can either be posted direct to the care home, or dropped off at Shirebrook Fruit & Veg on the marketplace.

The cards will be presented to the 35 residents on the Friday before Christmas and Jessica Conway, who organised the appeal, says the residents are ‘so excited’ to receive them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cards can be dropped off at Shirebrook Fruit & Veg, or posted to the care home

Jessica, who is social media manager for the home, explained: “The residents have had a tough time over the past 20 or so months, and with coronavirus still being a serious problem this year, we wanted to make sure that residents had plenty to smile about.

"We will still be doing time slots and testing for visitors to keep residents safe, so it will make their day to know that the community they grew up in are thinking about them over the Christmas period.

"Our collection box is all set up and ready for cards to be dropped off at Shirebrook Fruit & Veg, and we’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ again to them for helping out.

“Our residents would love to receive as many Christmas cards as possible from your little ones – they were so excited when we told them what we had planned.

“Whether it’s a store-bought card or a handmade one, I can guarantee that it will bring a huge smile to their faces to know that everyone is thinking of them at Christmas.”

The cards will be collected each week from Shirebrook Fruit & Veg and presented to the residents in the run up to the festive period.

If you would like to take part and send a card, then these can be popped into the special postbox or can be sent sent directly to Richmond Care Home at the address below:

Richmond Care Home, Recreation Road, Shirebrook, NG20 8QE.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.