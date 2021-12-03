Mansfield Police in the market place in 1970
Mansfield Police in the market place in 1970

14 photographs that will make you nostalgic for Mansfield in the 60s and 70s

Mansfield town centre has evolved over the years – shops have changed hands, buildings have been knocked down and then rebuilt. Can you remember what it looked like in the past?

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 10:19 am

We have dug through the archives to bring you a selection of pictures of our lovely town throughout the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Shops which now seem a distant memory, a changing landscape and a bustling market place full of stalls and shoppers.

1. Mansfield Library

Opening of the new Library in the Four Seasons in 1977

Photo: Chad

2. Regent Street

Taken in 1963, Regent Street has very different shops these days.

Photo: Chad

3. Mansfield Market Place

An aerial view of the market place in 1963 - look how many stalls there are.

Photo: Chad

4. Sherwood Foresters

Sherwood Foresters regiment in Mansfield Market Place in 1970

Photo: Chad

