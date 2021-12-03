14 photographs that will make you nostalgic for Mansfield in the 60s and 70s

We have dug through the archives to bring you a selection of pictures of our lovely town throughout the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Shops which now seem a distant memory, a changing landscape and a bustling market place full of stalls and shoppers.

1. Mansfield Library Opening of the new Library in the Four Seasons in 1977 Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Regent Street Taken in 1963, Regent Street has very different shops these days. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Mansfield Market Place An aerial view of the market place in 1963 - look how many stalls there are. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Sherwood Foresters Sherwood Foresters regiment in Mansfield Market Place in 1970 Photo: Chad Photo Sales