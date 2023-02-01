The three-day festival, which will take place at the Palace Theatre from Friday-Sunday, July 14-16, is the brainchild of talented grassroots writer, producer and director Jay Martin.

Jay, aged 24, who is from Mansfield, first announced his ambitions for a film festival last May.

Now it has been given the green light after winning a slice of the £1.7 million funding awarded to Mansfield Council by Arts Council England.

The aim of the funding, to be paid over three years, is “to deliver creative and cultural activity” in towns that have been under-served in the past – Mansfield has been named as a ‘priority place’ for investment in the arts.

“I’m so excited,” said Jay, festival director. “This should be a massive culture boost for the town.

“The festival will bring together a stunning mix of film-makers, with a strong focus on diverse, working-class talent from across the country and internationally.

“People can enjoy three electric days in the beautiful Palace Theatre, which is a great venue in the heart of town.

“The festival will feature an array of genres, from short films and music videos to documentaries, animated films and international films. Three days of unique entertainment and fresh perspectives.

“There will also be an opening ceremony, workshops, masterclasses, question-and-answer sessions and an in-person awards evening. It will be perfect for those with a love of film.”

Jay first hit upon the idea of a festival when the premiere of one of his own films, REDt’BLUE, was screened at Nottingham’s independent Broadway Cinema last February.

The official logo for the 2023 Mansfield Town Film Festival.

“The premiere was a sell-out with all 250 seats taken,” said Jay. “And the feedback I got from regular Mansfield folk was that they loved it.

“It gave them a new perspective, so I thought why not turn that concept and experience into a film festival?

“I pitched the project to the district council, although it’s important to stress the funding is not taxpayers’money. It has come from Arts Council England.

“Mansfield has been under-funded, culturally, for decades. This funding will go a little way towards ensuring there is some improvement.”

Submissions of films are now being accepted via the FilmFreeway portal. They will be whittled down to form a full programme by Jay and a festival jury of industry experts and local people.

“Hopefully, we will receive hundreds of submissions from across the world,” said Jay. “We are also hoping to attract some big Nottinghamshire stars to the jury, which we want to be a diverse mix of voices and opinions.”

The festival will conclude with a ceremony to hand out awards for the various film categories, including the Heart of Mansfield Award, for the best film of the weekend.

Jay is also hoping to entice businesses and groups on board, perhaps to support the festival through sponsorship.

“We want to create partnerships and make connections with local firms and institutions,” he said.