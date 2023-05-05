Here is what the weather will be like for the Bank Holiday weekend in Mansfield

Today (Friday, May 5) with have a cloudy start with the odd outbreak of rain, becoming brighter through the morning but showers soon developing across the area, some of these perhaps heavy with a risk of thunder. Winds generally light and feeling mild outside of showers. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

There will be showers dissipating into the evening with clear spells developing. Risk of mist and fog developing in these clear spells during the small hours of Saturday morning. Feeling mild. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Saturday (May 6) will be a cloudy day with perhaps a few fog patches around first thing. Outbreaks of rain then beginning to affect the area from mid-morning, heavy at times. Winds mostly light Maximum temperature 15 °C.

It will be a wet and cloudy Bank Holiday weekend

It will be a dull start on Sunday (May 7) with patches of drizzle, becoming brighter but showers developing in the afternoon.

Bank Holiday Monday (May 8) is expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain.

Weather in London for the Coronation on Saturday, May 6, is expected to be rainy and cloudy.

Steven Keates, Met Office deputy chief forecaster, said: “A further area of rain is expected to move into southwest England early on Saturday, moving east and north through the day with some heavy bursts at times. This is likely to bring some rain to London by around lunchtime.