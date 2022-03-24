Sherwood Pine's Go Ape celebrates release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with new adventure
Sherwood Forest treetops adventure Go Ape is partnering with Paramount Pictures UK to celebrate the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in cinemas on April 1, with a new Emerald Hunt.
The Sonic Emerald Hunt will take over Treetop Adventure at Go Ape Sherwood Pines between March 28 and April 24.
The Emerald Hunt will focus on finding Sonic’s hidden emeralds throughout the course and, once completed, explorers will be given a bespoke Sonic certificate with a chance to win exclusive prizes, plus have a picture taken with a Sonic selfie board.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey.
