The talk by Philip Jones is taking place at The Orangery at Newstead Abbey on Saturday, April 2, at 2pm.

Philip Jones, local and garden historian is an expert on the gardens at Newstead Abbey, and will give a talk on Ethel Webb’s Japanese Gardens.

Admission to the talk is free with paid admission to the Historic House and Journeys from Japan exhibition prior to the talk which costs £10 for adults, £6 for children and a family ticket is £25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talk on Ethel Webb’s Japanese Garden is taking place at Newstead Abbey

Tickets for the talk are available from the shop or online at www.newsteadabbey.org.uk/ethel-webb-japanese-garden-talk-philip-jones.