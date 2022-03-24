Learn more about Newstead Abbey's Japanese Garden
Visitors will get the chance to learn more about Ethel Webb's Japanese Garden during a talk by an historian.
The talk by Philip Jones is taking place at The Orangery at Newstead Abbey on Saturday, April 2, at 2pm.
Philip Jones, local and garden historian is an expert on the gardens at Newstead Abbey, and will give a talk on Ethel Webb’s Japanese Gardens.
Admission to the talk is free with paid admission to the Historic House and Journeys from Japan exhibition prior to the talk which costs £10 for adults, £6 for children and a family ticket is £25.
Tickets for the talk are available from the shop or online at www.newsteadabbey.org.uk/ethel-webb-japanese-garden-talk-philip-jones.
