Representatives from the nursery and Linby-based rail contractor QTS Group – which created and built the new forest area – were on hand to meet Mr Spencer and showcase the partnership which has helped create a safe space for the children to enjoy outdoor play.

Thomas Marshall, QTS operations director, said: “It was a real pleasure to meet Mr Spencer and show him the fantastic space our team helped to build.

“QTS is a community-focused business, so we loved working with the Applegarth team to develop this play area for the children to enjoy.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer (centre) with Hucknall councillor Phil Rostance (left) and representatives of QTS and and staff and children from the nursery at the new forest garden

“The nursery utilises the forest play area every day, regardless of the weather, and it’s great to see the kids get so much enjoyment out of what we have created for them.”

Mr Spencer said: “It was great to see the fantastic space QTS and the nursery have put together for the children.

“This will be a real asset to every child who comes here and thank you to everyone who made this happen.”

Donna Harris, nursery director, said: “Natural play is a key component of what we offer at Applegarth, so to be able to work with our neighbours, QTS, to deliver an expanded and improved play area has been a really positive experience.

“The area has become a real highlight for the children and it’s so wonderful to see them out enjoying the space.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Spencer to see the work we are doing here, and I am thrilled that he recognises the benefits it will be bring to the children and their educational development.”

QTS extended the current play area by giving the nursery access to additional ground to create a larger space for the children to enjoy outdoor play.

The 85 sq metres section of green space was taken from QTS’ Baxter House site and is now secured by 30m of fencing, provided by the contractor.