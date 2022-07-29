Challenge Plus is a more extreme experience than Treetop Challenge because of the course's new and adapted dynamic obstacles.

They're designed to push you further than before. Some crossings, like the cargo bags and the wrecking ball, will require you to jump from one to another, and others will be at irregular heights, all to test your concentration and skill.

As with all Go Ape adventures, the experience begins with a thorough safety briefing from a trained instructor.

New Challenge Plus has been launched at Go Ape Sherwood

Participants will then complete the training exercise (site 1), before stepping it up at site 2 which is part of the Treetop Challenge course.

Sites 3, 4 and 5 are the brand-new Challenge Plus sections.

Sophie Slade, Go Ape Sherwood site manager, said: "It's Go Ape's 20th anniversary this year and it's fitting that the adventure just got even higher and more difficult.

“Challenge really puts you to the test, with everything we all love about Treetop Challenge Plus wrecking balls, swinging obstacles and so much more.”

Challenge Plus will be available at Go Ape Thetford, Sherwood and Cockfosters and will cost £40, it is suitable for over 16-year-olds (no supervisors required) or ten to 15-year-olds, with a one to one supervision ratio.

The Treetop Challenge is suitable for adventurers over ten-years-old and 1.4m tall and is from £25.