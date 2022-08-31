News you can trust since 1952
Sherwood Forest will be the setting for the Edwinstowe Book Festival

RSPB Sherwood Forest is playing host to three different festival events for all the family as part of the Edwinstowe Book Festival.

By Shelley Marriott
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:19 pm

The magical Ugly Bugs Wingding is a puppet show which transports its audience, young or old, into a miniature world of insects and colourful creatures with its musical and fantastical storytelling.

The event, on Saturday, September 3, is free, with performances in the Visitor Centre amphitheatre at noon and 1.30pm.

There is also storytelling on two guided walks through the Forest at 11am and 1pm, celebrating the work of author Helen Cresswell.

The magical Ugly Bugs Wingding will be performing in the Visitor Centre amphitheatre

Tickets are £2 per person.

And you can let the Sherwood landscape inspire you on a walk to spark your imagination and creativity, whether that be through writing or drawing by going on A Wordy Walk, led by Nottingham poet and performer Leanne Moden, which sets off at 1pm.

Tickets cost £5 per person.

Tickets are available from the Visitor Centre or via the festival website.

Nottingham