The magical Ugly Bugs Wingding is a puppet show which transports its audience, young or old, into a miniature world of insects and colourful creatures with its musical and fantastical storytelling.

The event, on Saturday, September 3, is free, with performances in the Visitor Centre amphitheatre at noon and 1.30pm.

There is also storytelling on two guided walks through the Forest at 11am and 1pm, celebrating the work of author Helen Cresswell.

Tickets are £2 per person.

And you can let the Sherwood landscape inspire you on a walk to spark your imagination and creativity, whether that be through writing or drawing by going on A Wordy Walk, led by Nottingham poet and performer Leanne Moden, which sets off at 1pm.

Tickets cost £5 per person.