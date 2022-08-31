Amazon team members were joined by their family and friends at the outdoor celebration at the fulfilment centre in Sutton that featured face painting, outdoor games, refreshments and Disney character appearances.

Vivek Khanka, site leader at Amazon in Sutton, said: “We all had such a great afternoon, and it was fantastic to see so many team members having fun with their friends and families.

"Everyone enjoyed party games, good food and interacting with the Disney characters. I’d like to thank our team and their families for coming along and making it a brilliant day.”

Rebecca Dexter, an employee who works at Amazon in Sutton, said: “It was great to be able to bring my family along to celebrate our success - we had good food, plenty of laughs and fantastic company.”

