Sherwood Forest Trust is working to conserve and restore heathland damaged by fire in Mansfield

The project is focused on conserving and restoring important heathland sites in the area

After doing conservation work during the summer, the Trust has made a video to explain the importance of the heathland and the dangers caused by fire.

Katie Doull, nature volunteer coordinator for the Trust, said: "Through the work we have done so far, young heather is beginning to emerge from the previously burnt bare ground.

"This offers glimmers of hope that despite the neglect this habitat has seen over the years, nature will always prevail.”

