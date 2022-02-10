Sherwood Forest Trust is working to conserve and restore heathland damaged by fire in Mansfield
As part of its Green Recovery Challenge Fund The Sherwood Forest Trust is working to restore heathland sites in the area including Oak Tree Heath in Mansfield.
After doing conservation work during the summer, the Trust has made a video to explain the importance of the heathland and the dangers caused by fire.
Katie Doull, nature volunteer coordinator for the Trust, said: "Through the work we have done so far, young heather is beginning to emerge from the previously burnt bare ground.
"This offers glimmers of hope that despite the neglect this habitat has seen over the years, nature will always prevail.”
