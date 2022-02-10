Families in Mansfield and Ashfield will be able to enjoy a meal for £10 at Morrisons

The offer includes two adult mains, two kids’ mains and four drinks and means savvy parents can save up to £13 compared to the usual cost of the meals.

The deal is available now and will be running throughout February half term to help families stretch their budgets and dine out together.

Adults can choose from a range of café favourites including hand-battered fish and chips, lasagne, jacket potatoes and burgers as well as drinks such as soft drinks or coffee. For the kids, the offer includes smaller portions of chicken nuggets or macaroni cheese along with drinks such as Tropicana or milk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrisons has launched a Feed The Family for £10 off in its cafes nationwide

Children will also receive a piece of fruit and a snack alongside their main meals.

Loved-up couples can also get a Valentine's biscuit and coffee deal for £2.50.

Ali Lyons, head of Cafes at Morrisons, says: “This great offer comes at a time when our customers really need it.

"For the price of one main at a high-street restaurant, you can feed your whole family of four. We’re also running it throughout the February half term to help families stretch their budgets.”

Morrisons Feed the Family offer is available in all 406 cafés nationwide until Sunday, February 27.