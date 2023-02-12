Sherwood Forest tobacco dependency team welcomes 101 ‘smoke-free’ babies in first year

Emily Thompson – the 101st ‘smoke-free’ baby – was born at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, on Boxing Day 2022, weighing 6lb 2oz.

Mum Martyna Franiasz, aged 31, quit smoking in July when she was pregnant with Emily, thanks to support from Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust’s Phoenix team, a maternity tobacco dependence treatment service.

Emily has now been presented with a black and white Dalmatian print after a post-natal appointment confirmed her mum had remained smoke-free six weeks since giving birth.

Emily Thompson with her parents Adam Thompson and Martyna Franiasz. New mum Martyna Franiasz successfully quit smoking at the start of her pregnancy thanks to support from Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust's new tobacco dependency team.

Martyna, who started smoking when she was 19 and smoked 10-20 cigarettes a day, had unsuccessfully tried to quit in the past. She said: “I’m really happy and proud of myself. I don’t want to start smoking again. I can’t thank the team enough for all they’ve done for us.”

Adam Thompson, 35, Emily’s dad, said: “We are really grateful. When I first heard about the service I asked how much it was and I couldn’t believe it was free.”

The service, which was set up at the end of 2021, helps mothers and birthing parents to give up smoking during pregnancy, with support from trained tobacco dependence advisors and free nicotine replacement products.

People can refer themselves or be referred by a health professional such as a midwife or doctor. A member of their household or close family, such as a partner, can also receive support to quit smoking if they wish.

In England, the rate of pregnant women and people smoking at the time of birth is 9.1 per cent. At SFH, which runs Mansfield Community, Newark and King’s Mill hospitals, it is 16.23 per cent.

‘Smoking can cause serious health problems’

Quitting smoking while pregnant reduces the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight, heart defects and sudden infant death syndrome. The average cost to the NHS of providing care during pregnancy and birth to a person who smokes is double that of a non-smoker due to the interventions required.

Claire Allison, SFH tobacco dependence maternity lead, said: “Smoking can cause serious health problems for mums and babies, and that’s why the support we provide is so vitally important. “It can be difficult to stop smoking, but it's never too late to quit. Stopping smoking is one of the best things you can do to give a child a healthy start – it immediately reduces the effects of harmful gases such as carbon monoxide, and other damaging chemicals.