Sherwood Forest thriving thanks to partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council and RSPB

Since the RSPB was appointed in 2018 to manage the home of the Major Oak it has succeeded in protecting, conserving, and enhancing the ecology of the forest, whil ealso enriching the experience for thousands of visitors who have been able to enjoy the forest for free.

Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the new Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre close just 18 months after opening and the nature reserve restricted to only operating on a health and safety basis, there have been numerous successes at the 450-acre country park.

Councillor John Cottee Cabinet Member for Communities said: “So much has been achieved at Sherwood Forest since we appointed the RSPB to manage it on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council and it’s clear that the forest and its inhabitants are thriving.

The Major Oak in Sherwood Forest

“We all know the important role that nature plays in supporting our mental health and wellbeing. Whether it’s for a walk, a run, a picnic with friends and family, an insect hunt or a spot of birdwatching, it is fantastic that so many people have been able to explore this wonderful forest and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. We look forward to the continued success of our partnership with the RSPB.”

Visitors to Sherwood Forest have been able to take part in lots of exciting events organised by the RSPB since Covid-19 restrictions eased. These have included ‘Wild in the Greenwood’ the ‘Robin Robin Trail’, the ‘Love Edwinstowe and Sherwood Forest craft trail’ and most recently, an event to celebrate International Women’s Weekend.

Building on the success of these events, a packed schedule of events has been planned for the summer of 2022, including an outdoor cinema event on July 16, and a special event to celebrate Nottinghamshire Day on August 27.